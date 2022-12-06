Mother releases video of daughter, 5, in hospital to warn of dangers of Strep A

Play Brightcove video

Watch Sarah Page's video of her daughter Eva as she is treated for Strep A in hospital.

A mother from West Sussex has released a harrowing video from her daughter's hospital bedside to warn other parents and carers of the dangers of Strep A.

Sarah Page's five-year-old daughter Eva had to be put into an induced coma after contracting the illness two weeks ago.

Luckily she is now recovering in hospital, but her mum wants to raise awareness of the illness so other parents know what to look out for.

Sarah said: "Eva had a high temperature that wouldn't go down, muscle aches and a cough.

"I didn't think anything of it - just put it to a common cold. But by the Saturday Eva became really unwell, her temperature was spiking to 39.9 and she wouldn't eat.

"I took her to A&E where we were given antibiotics and sent home."

"That night she deteriorated very fast, and by the morning she was blue and couldn't move. We called an ambulance where we got blue-lighted to East Surrey.

"She again got worse as time went on, so they decided it would be best to put her in an induced coma."

Eva, 5, was put into an induced coma. Credit: Sarah Page

Eva was put on a ventilator but she then suffered a cardiac arrest. Thankfully the medics managed to treat her, but Eva remained poorly.

The five-year-old has been in the intensive care unit for nine days. Despite still needing a ventilator, she is now recovering well.

"The care has been amazing and they have saved my little girl", Sarah added.

"She has a really long way to full recovery but everyday she is making small steps in the right direction."

It comes as it was confirmed an eighth child had died from the condition.

Specialists from the UK Health Security Agency are working closely with Hampshire County Council to support a local school in Waterlooville following the death of a pupil, who was also diagnosed with invasive Group A streptococcal infection (iGAS).

Parents are being warned to look out for the main symptoms which are:

What are the main symptoms of Strep A?

Strep A bacteria can cause a lot of different illness, but tends to begin with a few typical symptoms, which include: