Number of penguins die following outbreak of avian flu at Marwell Zoo

Marwell Zoo has confirmed a number of penguins have died following an outbreak of avian flu.

Post on social media the wildlife park, based near Winchester said that a number of penguins had tested positive for the illness and died as a result.

The park said it is working with the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) to ensure all necessary biosecurity measures are in place.

The flamingos have been moved under a covered area of their enclosure, and the penguins are now off-show.

The park is reassuring visitors that they've been taking precautions, including foot dips for guests, and they will continue to be in place while investigations take place. The Energy For Life: Tropical House and walkthrough aviaries have been closed to the public to keep the other birds safe.

Visitors are being reminded that the zoo is open as usual for day guests, and for the Glow Marwell evening event.