Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News' Chloe Oliver reports on the dangers of buying cats online

A welfare centre in Lewes in East Sussex is warning of the 'hidden dangers' of buying cats online, as more and more potential owners turn to social media to find their feline companions.

The COVID pandemic triggered a huge increase in Google searches related to buying cats online, with more queries coming from the UK than anywhere else.

Data from the Cats Protection charity shows that three-quarters of cats bought last year were purchased online.

But while it might seem like a hassle-free way of getting a new cat, staff at Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare in Lewes are warning that purchasing your next four-legged friend online is anything but straightforward.

Often cats bought online have not had full health checks

Miriam Dowding, who works at the centre, said: "It can be really tempting to buy a cat online. It's a lot quicker... but there are a lot of hidden dangers.

"A cat's full background isn't always disclosed, so you don't always know their behavioural and health information."

The Cats Protection charity are encouraging people to consider adopting rescue cats instead.

They say that if new owners are still determined to buy online, they should use their Kitten Checklist.

The Cats Protection charity is encouraging people to adopt rescue cats instead

What should new owners look out for when buying a cat online?