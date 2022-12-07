An award-winning breeder whose dog is accused of mauling a visitor to her home bought her gifts in an attempt to stop her reporting the incident to police, a court has heard.

Margaret Peacock, 69, who has won prizes at the Crufts show, is accused of being in charge of the Belgian Malinois dog Mako, while it was dangerously out of control and attacking Natasha Turner.

Turner was moving Peacock's bed to be nearer to her wood burner at the time.

Describing the attack, Turner said: "I was screaming. I was crying my eyes out. It was really, really bad."

Sian Beaven, prosecuting, told Salisbury Crown Court that Ms Turner visited the defendant's home in Farnborough on 1 February 2021.

She said Peacock was required, under a dog behaviour contract, to keep Mako under control at home because of a previous incident.

Ms Beaven said the defendant attempted to grab a screwdriver to stop the dog during the attack.

Beavon added: "The defendant remained very scared Miss Turner would call the police and began buying her gifts to dissuade her."

She said Peacock claimed the victim was actually attacked by a stray dog in nearby woods, adding the defendant claimed the gifts were the result of being blackmailed by Miss Turner.

Peacock denies the offence. The trial continues.