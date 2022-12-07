A headteacher from Kent has warned parents to be vigilant about the symptoms of Scarlet Fever after a confirmed case of Strep A in the school.

In a letter, Daniel Turvey, the head of St John’s CE Primary School, explained a student was diagnosed with Strep A and needed hospital treatment.

He has urged parents to encourage their children to follow good hygiene practices and to contact the medical services should their symptoms deteriorate.

In the letter, he said: " You may have heard a lot in the media about an illness circulating called Strep A.

"We now have a confirmed case in the school requiring hospital treatment and I thought it wise to circulate some information about it."

It added: "Good hand and respiratory hygiene are important for stopping the spread of many bugs.

"By teaching your child how to wash their hands properly with soap for 20 seconds, using a tissue to catch coughs and sneezes, and keeping away from others when feeling unwell, they will be able to reduce the risk of picking up or spreading infections."

Temple Grove Academy, in Tunbridge Wells, has also confirmed they have had Strep A cases, but wouldn't comment further.

What is Strep A?

Strep A is a bacterium which can colonise the throat, skin and anogenital tract.

It causes a diverse range of skin, soft tissue and respiratory tract infections.

Those carrying the bacteria may have no symptoms or develop an infection.

It survives long enough in the throat or skin to allow it to be spread by skin-to-skin contact, coughing and sneezing.

Even in cases where a person has no symptoms, carriers of the disease can still pass on Strep A as easily as those who are feeling ill from it can.

What are the main symptoms of Strep A?

Strep A bacteria can cause a lot of different illness, but tends to begin with a few typical symptoms, which include: