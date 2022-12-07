A man from Kent has been found guilty of hitting and killing a father and his pregnant daughter with his car.

Nitesh Bissendary, 30 and of Highlands Glade in Manston, Kent, hit Yoram Hirshfield, 81, and Noga Sella, 37, with his Alfa Romeo car outside a Ramsgate car park on 10 August 2022.

Noga was five weeks pregnant at the time of her death in the crash which left her husband Omer and two children injured.

Nitesh Bissendary was previously charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

At court today (Wednesday 7 December) he was found guilty on all counts.