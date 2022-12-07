New Kent Police chief defends planned PCSO cuts

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Ch Con Tim Smith discusses the planned changes to neighbourhood policing in Kent

The new chief constable of Kent has insisted he’s committed to “visible neighbourhood policing” despite planned cuts to community support officers.

Tim Smith said the proposed changes would see more newly-recruited police officers working in local communities instead.

Union officials say Kent Police is planning to halve the number of PCSOs, with scores at risk of redundancy.

Ch Con Tim Smith told ITV News: “We’re just in the throes of redesigning our neighbourhood policing model. The reality for me is that at the heart of policing has to be that visible, neighbourhood and accessible service that the public deserve.”

When asked why reductions in the PCSO workforce were part of those plans, Mr Smith said: “It is an opportunity to put more visible uniformed police officers back onto those wards and into those local communities where people will see them and of course they will be able to fight crime.

“We will retain a high number of PCSO who’ll be working in small teams with police officers. We have had to reduce the numbers as part of that model. It is my intention that we’ll do that in as compassionate a way as we can for those individuals affected.”

The number of PCSOs employed by Kent Police has fallen since 2012.

Police community support officers were first introduced in London in 2002. Despite the job title, they are civilians rather than police officers and don’t have the same powers and equipment as constables.

Kent Police is currently in negotiations with union representatives about the changes, which it says will save it £6.7m.

There were 333 PCSOs in Kent in 2012, according to Home Office data. That had fallen to 203 by March 2022. Unison says the changes could see headcount reduced to 104.

Ian Pointon, Branch Secretary at Unison told ITV News: “Police community support officers have been the bedrock of neighbourhood policing in Kent. They have been there in those communities, in town centres, they have formed relationships over 12 years.

“You don’t just end those, bring in 134 new people as officers and expect those relationships to roll over. It takes time for those to build up. I do think the public are going to miss them. My real fear is that we won’t really know what we’ve lost until it’s too late.”

Kent Police and Crime Commissioner, Matthew Scott, insisted the changes wouldn’t result in a worse service for the public.

“What people will see [in the new model] is police officers in their local wards, in their local communities, in our schools, in their local areas, dealing with crime and anti-social behaviour,” Mr Scott added.

Kent Police is looking to find £25m in savings over the next four years.

Mr Smith was confirmed as the force’s new chief constable by the county’s Police and Crime Panel at County Hall, Maidstone, on Tuesday, 6 December.

He has been a police officer in Kent for 31 years and was previously the force’s deputy chief constable.