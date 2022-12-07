Thousands of pounds worth of tools have been stolen from Kent Wildlife Trust's nature reserve in Sevenoaks.

Among the items taken were chainsaws and a trailer. It's the second time the site has been targeted this month.

The first theft happened over the weekend between Friday 2 December and Sunday 4 December when a storage container at the reserve on Bradbourne Road was broken into.

A second burglary took place on Monday 5 December when the same location was targeted again.

The cost to replace the items stolen is estimated to be more than £10,000.

A broken door at the reserve. Credit: Kent Wildlife Trust

Head of Land Management for Kent Wildlife Trust, Simon Bateman-Brown, said: “This is the third time in just a few weeks that we have been the victim of a substantial theft and these incidents significantly impact our ability to deliver conservation work across the county.

“These tools were crucial to the amazing work of our volunteers and the theft will have a considerable impact on our work.

“If anyone has any information that may help locate the items or identify who those responsible, please contact us or Kent Police.”

Gates, sheep hurdles and a sheep handling system were also stolen from Nashenden Down nature reserve on November 12.

To replace this will cost the charity roughly another £10,000.

The Kent Wildlife Trust team say they were quickly on site, securing all 200 animals, and checking on their welfare.