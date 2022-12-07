Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Two people have been taken to hospital after a terraced house collapsed in Portsmouth.

Firefighters were called to Langford Road at 8:30am this morning.

Two casualties were treated by South Central Ambulance Service paramedics for minor injuries before they were taken to QA Hospital for further treatment.

A number of houses were evacuated and the road was closed as a cordon was put in place.

One crew from Southsea Fire Station was in attendance to assess the damage and make the scene safe.

A spokesperson for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service say the incident has been handed over to Hampshire Constabulary and Portsmouth City Council.

Hampshire Police say they are assisting colleagues at Portsmouth City Council with the road closure so they can evacuate nearby houses.

ITV News Meridian understands that gas and electric engineers have shut off supplies on the street to make the scene safe.

Demolition crews have now also arrived to inspect the damage and make the area safe for residents.

Locals affected have been evacuated to St Mary's Church on Fratton Road.