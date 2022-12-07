Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Neighbour Amanda Cumming talks to ITV News Meridian's Derek Johnson following the house collapse

A woman has spoken of her shock after seeing a neighbouring house suddenly collapse in Portsmouth.

Firefighters were called to the terraced property on Langford Road at 8:30am this morning (7 December).

Neighbour Amanda Cumming said: "It sounded like a lorry coming down the road... like it was scraping along the cars. The next minute we heard people screaming.

"We don't really know (what happened). The emergency services turned up to make sure no-one was stuck in the house."

Two people were treated by paramedics for minor injuries before being taken to the city's Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Along with her neighbours, Amanda has been evacuated from her home and isn't sure what the immediate future holds.

She said: "It's a bit of a shock to the road. The police have said they couldn't give us an exact time or date. (They) told us to find somewhere else to stay."

A rest centre has been set up at St Mary's Church on Fratton Road to provide short-term shelter for residents.

Portsmouth City Council said in a statement that most residents should be able to return home later today. Those that can't are being supported to find temporary alternatives.

They added that structural engineers for the council are working with utilities and emergency services to make sure that affected properties are made safe.