Credit: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have been tackling a thatched roof blaze in Clanfield this morning (Thursday 8 December).

More than 70 firefighters were called to North Lane arriving at the scene shortly before 1am.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service say the detached property's roof was already "well alight" by this point.

Both the roof and first-floor have been destroyed with the ground-floor suffering smoke and water damage.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Nearby residents are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed because of the smoke and to avoid the area due to the large number of emergency vehicles there.

More than 12 fire engines were called to the scene, coming from Horndean, Havant, Waterlooville, Cosham, Fareham, Hayling Island, Wickham, Southsea and Droxford fire stations.

Specialist resources from Eastleigh, Portchester and Alton were also needed, as well as an aerial ladder.

Crews from Hamble, Hightown and Bishop’s Waltham have been alerted to take over from those firefighters who were first on the scene.

Crews have been tackling the fire using hose reels and jets, allowing firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets to conduct a salvage operation.