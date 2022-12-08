Four people have been convicted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man in Banbury.

Mark Meadows, 25, formerly of Rees Court, Banbury and Travis Gorton, 20, formerly of Well Bank, Hook Norton have been found guilty of the murder of Keith Green on February 13 2022.

Officers were called to a property on Howard Road following reports that Keith had been stabbed in the rear garden. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

38-year-old Louise Grieve, of Netting Street, Hook Norton, and a teenage girl who cannot be named for legal reasons were found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter.

Callum Johnson, aged 21, of Bretch Hill in Banbury was acquitted of all charges.

Meadows and Gorton were also convicted of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Mark Meadows was found guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article Credit: Thames Valley Police

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Jon Capps said: “As a result of the incident, we charged all five with murder by way of a joint enterprise.

“Although the jury acquitted Grieve and the teenage girl of murder, they were satisfied that they had played some role in Keith’s death.

“Callum Johnson was found not guilty of all charges against him.

“Our investigation uncovered a plethora of evidence of the planning that was put in place prior to Keith’s murder.

“Keith could have had no idea what was to happen to him on that evening, he was stabbed to death at his home address, where he would have had every right to feel safe and secure."

Travis Gorton was found guilty of murder and possession of a bladed article Credit: Thames Valley Police

Capps continued: “Keith was a loved family man, and his family have had to bear many months of trauma while we investigated the circumstances of his death and brought his killers to justice.

“Although only Meadows and Gorton were found guilty of murder, all those convicted will face significant prison sentences as a result of the part they played in the death of Keith.

“On behalf of my team, and Thames Valley Police, I would like to extend my condolences to Keith’s wider family and friends."

Meadows, Gorton, Grieve, and the teenage girl are due to be sentenced on January 6 2023.