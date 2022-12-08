Traffic stopped on M25 anti-clockwise near Godstone after two lorries collide
There are eight miles of queues on the M25 anti-clockwise this evening after two lorries were involved in a collision.
National Highways said the carriageway was blocked between Junction 6 and Junction 5 for the M26 towards Kent.
Motorists are being warned of delays upwards of 60 minutes whilst teams work to reopen the road.
Emergency services are in attendance, along with traffic officers from National Highways.
Pictures show a large response on the carriageway, with one lorry crashed into the inside lane barrier.
The other HGV was seen straddling lanes 2 and 3. Three lanes have since reopened. The inside lane remains closed.
It is not yet know if anyone has been injured.
This is a developing story. More to follow.