There are eight miles of queues on the M25 anti-clockwise this evening after two lorries were involved in a collision.

National Highways said the carriageway was blocked between Junction 6 and Junction 5 for the M26 towards Kent.

Motorists are being warned of delays upwards of 60 minutes whilst teams work to reopen the road.

The road has been closed. Credit: National Highways

Emergency services are in attendance, along with traffic officers from National Highways.

Pictures show a large response on the carriageway, with one lorry crashed into the inside lane barrier.

The other HGV was seen straddling lanes 2 and 3. Three lanes have since reopened. The inside lane remains closed.

It is not yet know if anyone has been injured.

This is a developing story. More to follow.