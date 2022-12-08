Play Brightcove video

WATCH: The car inside the barber shop

A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a barber shop in Kent.

The incident happened on the High Street in Herne Bay at 11:18am on Thursday (8 December).

Fire crews and Kent Police were called to the scene to make the area safe.

Two people were checked over by South East Coast Ambulance Services staff.

One patient, who was taken to hospital, has since been discharged.

In a statement, police said: "Kent Police was called at 11.15am to a report of that a car was in collision with a building in Herne Bay High Street. Officers attended and along with other emergency services.

"Two people have sustained injuries not believed to be serious. Road closures are in place while the emergency services assist with the incident."