Case of bird flu confirmed in Dorset

A case of bird flu has been confirmed in Dorset.

Dorset Council explained there has been a case of Avian Influenza or bird flu near Dorchester.

Households within a 3km area have been sent a letter urging bird keepers to register details of poultry or captive birds.

The letter also reminds bird keepers of the special measures that are in place.

The 3km area is known as a Disease Control Zone. It includes Broadmayne, West Stafford and south Dorchester.

The council says bird keepers must take special measures now to heighten biosecurity and keep birds safe from the disease to prevent it spreading further.

It added: "The risk to public health from the virus is very low, however it is important that people don’t pick up sick or dead birds."

People are being told to report dead wild waterfowl like swans, geese or ducks or other dead wild birds such as gulls or birds of prey, by calling the Defra helpline 03459 335577 and choosing option seven.