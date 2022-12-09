Phillip Breach’s family have paid tribute to him Credit: Family handout

A man who died after being found critically injured in a park has been described as ‘one in a billion’.

Phillip Breach’s family have paid an emotional tribute to him following formal identification.

The 59-year old was discovered in Wood Farm Park, Oxford on November 30th following an incident.

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation following Mr Breach’s death.

Wood Farm Park in Oxford Credit: Google Maps

His five children issued this tribute,

“Our dad, Phil, was simply one in a billion, you would never find another man like him.

"He was kind, so, so funny, and would help anyone, he never judged anyone, no matter if they were homeless, rich, poor etc. He didn’t care, he was just the best.

“He never let anything beat him, he was disabled and was told he wouldn’t ever walk again after a hit-and-run and he defied all the odds and was walking independently by the end of his physio!

“Everyone who knew our dad would comment on what a kind, gentle soul he was and we are so distraught that someone could hurt our dad the way they have.

“RIP Dad, you will never be forgotten.”

Thames Valley Police arrested Liam Jones, 43, of Bonar Road, Oxford, who has since been charged with murder.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Peter Clarke, of the Major Crime Unit, said,

“Our thoughts remain with Phillip Breach’s family at what must be an extremely difficult time for them and I would ask for their privacy to be respected.”

A Go-Fund me page has been setup to support his funeral.