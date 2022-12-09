Measures to reduce post-Brexit traffic disruption in Kent will be reinstated on Monday morning (12 December) as road temperatures plummet.

It's due to increased cross channel bookings for tourist traffic as well as hauliers heading back to the continent in time for the festive break.

The scheme involves a barrier being used to create a contraflow between Junctions 8 and 9 on the M20.

A level three cold weather warning is in place from the Met Office with gritters out on the county’s roads this week for the first time this season.

Lorries queuing in Operation Brock on the M20 near Ashford in Kent.

KRF Strategic Lead, Simon Jones, said: “The indications from Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover are that the next couple of weeks will see some busy peak periods, so KRF needed to act on the prospect of increased traffic during the winter getaway as the schools break up, coupled with the potential for bad weather causing delays.

"We do appreciate people’s patience while Operation Brock is in place, which is how we currently try to minimise disruption. It is so important to do everything we can to keep key routes through Kent moving, especially as Kent is host to some fantastic festive events and is home to a multitude of shopping opportunities. We want to ensure that everyone is able to get to where they want to go safely and as quickly as possible and to enjoy the festive period.”

Visit Kent Chief Executive Officer, Deirdre Wells OBE, commented: “Kent has a full, vibrant line up of festive events going on across December.

"From illuminated light trails at Leeds Castle and Bedgebury Pinetum to the first-of-its-kind Mission Christmas at the Historic Dockyard Chatham and free Christmas films on the big screen at Folkestone Harbour Arm, there is a wealth of events to keep people travelling around the county.

"It is essential that we do everything possible to minimise the delays on the roads so people can finally enjoy a lively Christmas period within the county.”