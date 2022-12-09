Play Brightcove video

Watch Alfie's prediction for England v France.

Oxfordshire famous 'psychic' alpaca, Alfie, has predicted the result of this Saturday's quarter final between England and France.

At Fairytale Farm in Chipping Norton, he has predicted that England will win taking them through to the semi finals.

Fairytale Farm (and Alfie) owner Nick Laister said: "Alfie's predictions got a lot of attention across the world, with news stories as far away as Indonesia and Vietnam. He also made a number of live TV appearances, including on ITV's This Morning."

"At first, it appeared that some of his predictions might have been wrong, but then we worked out what he was doing. He correctly predicted that England and the USA would progress from the group stages to the knockout stage, and that Wales and Iran would go home. We were all amazed that he got this right, which is a truly incredible achievement. We are therefore confident that Alfie knows what he is doing."

