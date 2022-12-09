Titchfield Haven Nature Reserve visitor centre and cafe to close

Hampshire County Council has confirmed it will close and sell the Titchfield Haven Nature Reserve visitor centre and cafe.

The decision was made in the hopes of selling it to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust.

The sale was originally proposed to tackle a £1.8m budget shortfall associated with the site.

Speaking to councillors, Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport said: "I completely understand the really difficult and testing financial backdrop against which the council is operating.

"I sometimes feel that when we're facing such difficult financial prospects it's easy to make the wrong decision or a knee-jerk reaction rather than thinking long-term about our responsibilities for the stewardship of our area.

"These proposals have not only angered local residents who see the sale of these buildings as catastrophic to the local community but also those who really value the nature reserve..."

She added: "We know that when sites are facing closure it's normally because they're not well attending, well this one is, or it's because they're not making a profit, well this one does."

The site was recently listed as an Asset of Community Value by Fareham Borough Council after it was requested by the Hill Head Residents' Association.

For the next six months the buildings can therefore only be sold to the residents' association.

Executive member for countryside, culture and communities, Councillor Russell Oppenheimer supported recommendations to close the facilities on December 23.

He said: "In the countryside service we have 81 countryside sites - that's millions of visits a year and every week we have maintenance requirements.

"The important point here is that if we were to continue to subsidise the cafe at Haven House we wouldn't be able to do that work as effectively.

"So for that reason, I am not able to agree that the health and wellbeing of the wider community is served by keeping the cafe open on this occasion.

"Another argument, that was initially quite seductive, is being put to me that the loss of goodwill and the loss of the trade will be a setback for the community

"It's our judgement that the trade will come back if Haven House is successfully transferred to the wildlife trust and reopened."