Troops have been training at Heathrow and Gatwick airports ahead of Border Force staff going on strike over Christmas, the Ministry of Defence confirmed to ITV News Meridian.Earlier this week, the Public and Commercial Services union announced its members working at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.The union has already announced strikes at the Department for Work and Pensions, National Highways and among driving examiners.Around 1,000 Border Force workers will strike on December 23-26, 28-30 and 31 over pay, pensions and jobs.

There are warning there could be more industrial action in the new year unless the deadlock is broken.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said the staff work at passport control so the strike will have a “significant impact”.He warned the Government against bringing in the military to cover for the strikes, saying there was not enough time to train them properly.Mr Serwotka has met Government ministers but he said they were refusing to increase a 2% pay rise.“They keep saying their door is open, but it is a very strange door because there’s nothing behind it.”He warned that the PCS will escalate industrial action in the new year unless the deadlock is broken.