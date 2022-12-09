Play Brightcove video

Officers are keen to locate the two women seen in the video above.

Police are looking to identify two women they’d like to speak to following a theft in Horsham.

The victim was shopping in East Street at around 10.45am on Thursday (1 December) after withdrawing cash from Santander in nearby South Street.

A purchase was made using some of the withdrawn money, with the rest being placed into an envelope, which was later discovered to be missing when the victim returned home.

A report was subsequently made to police.