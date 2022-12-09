Watch the moment a victim is robbed in Horsham as Sussex Police look to identify two women
Officers are keen to locate the two women seen in the video above.
Police are looking to identify two women they’d like to speak to following a theft in Horsham.
The victim was shopping in East Street at around 10.45am on Thursday (1 December) after withdrawing cash from Santander in nearby South Street.
A purchase was made using some of the withdrawn money, with the rest being placed into an envelope, which was later discovered to be missing when the victim returned home.
A report was subsequently made to police.