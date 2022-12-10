Play Brightcove video

CCTV footage released by police as they investigate the rape of a woman

CCTV footage has been released by police in Hampshire who are investigating the rape of a woman.

The recording, taken from an M27 underpass near a McDonald's restaurant on the Portsmouth Road, shows a man who detectives are keen to speak too.

Specialist officers are supporting the woman, who is her 40s, following the attack between 1am and 2am on Wednesday 17th August.

She asked a man unknown to her for directions along Northern Parade before being raped.

Northern Parade, Hampshire Credit: Google Images

Police have released a description fo the suspect, who is described as,

Aged approximately 22-24-years-old

Of average height and build

Blonde hair in a tuft at the front

Wearing a grey tracksuit top.

Detective Inspector Richard Gibson from Hampshire Constabulary’s Operation Amberstone team said,

"We have been investigating this incident and following a number of lines of enquiry since this was reported to us.

"We first appealed to the public for information regarding this investigation back in August and I would like to thank everybody that shared our appeal and came forward with information.

"We are now looking to trace the man who is shown in the video footage. If this is you, please make contact with us.

"If you recognise him please call police as soon as possible. Our officers continue to work hard to follow every line of enquiry to investigate this incident."

Anyone with information should contact the force on 101 quoting Operation Intern or the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously.