Southern England woke to a hard frost on Saturday

Winter has well and truly arrived with temperatures across Southern England plummeting overnight.

The region work up to a hard frost with sub-zero conditions provided picture perfect scenery on Saturday morning.

Overnight temperatures dropped to -8.6 degrees celsius in Herne, Hampshire and -6.4% in Frittenden, Kent.

It comes ahead of a warning of snow and ice from The Met Office for the second part of the weekend.

Frost on a road adjacent to the A3 near Waterlooville Credit: ITV Meridian

A yellow alert is in place from Sunday evening to Monday morning covering Hampshire, Sussex and Kent.

The AA is warning drivers to take care and be prepared following a rise in the number o callouts.

Sean Sidley, AA Patrol of the Year, says: “While temperatures dropped this week, we saw breakdowns spike and expect demand to continue over the weekend.

"On a frosty morning hazards like black ice can prove lethal if you don’t adjust your speed and driving style in colder weather.

"Always leave plenty of space behind other vehicles as stopping distances can be 10 times longer on icy roads.

"Allow extra time, as there may be delays to your normal routes and make sure you pack winter essentials in the car such as warm, waterproof layers, a shovel, a torch, fully charged mobile phone and a flask of hot drink.

"Take heed of warning lights in your vehicle and make sure you check it regularly if you drive less in the winter. Flat batteries are one of the top breakdowns we attend in cold weather and can be avoided by regular car maintenance."

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said: “It is staying cold with daytime temperatures remaining only a few degrees above freezing in many places over the coming days and overnight temperatures dropping to minus 10C or lower in isolated spots.

“Although below average, these temperatures are not that unusual for this time of year.

“There is still a risk we could see some freezing fog in places particularly southern England, especially for Sunday and Monday mornings.

“There is also a small risk of a band of sleet or snow moving into the far south-east on Sunday. If this happens it could potentially bring some disruption, especially to rush hour on Monday. A warning has been issued.”

