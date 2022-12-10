Credit:

The NHS has issued a fresh message of reassurance to parents following the death of a child from Strep A.

Council bosses confirmed a school pupil was confirmed to be the 16th person to die with the bacterial infection.

They were being taught at Hove Park in East Sussex which offers both primary and secondary education.

While the number of cases is more than usually expected at this time of year, doctors are urging parents to be vigilant but to crucially not panic.

Dr Dinesh Sinha, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Sussex, said:

“Infection with Strep A bacteria usually causes a sore throat, scarlet fever or skin rash and is passed by physical contact or through droplets from sneezing or coughing.

“In very rare cases, the infection can become invasive and enter parts of the body where bacteria aren’t normally found, which can be serious.”

Symptoms of Strep A

A rash

Sore throat

Flushed cheeks

A swollen tongue

Severe muscle aches

High fever

Localised muscle tenderness

Redness at the site of a wound.

It is spread through coughs and sneezes with cases most common during the winter period.

Dr Sinha added, “I would stress that most people who come into contact with Strep A infections remain well and symptom-free and most illnesses that are caused by it are mild.

“However, anyone who feels their child is seriously unwell should contact NHS 111.”