Richard Grindell seen leaving hospital Credit: Sussex Police

Sussex Police is telling people to call 999 immediately if they see a man who has walked out of an NHS hospital.

42-year old Richard Grindell walked out of the Princess Royal in Haywards Heath, West Sussex at around 10:30am on Saturday.

Officers have released a description of the suspect.

"He is white, 6’ 1”, slim and has brown hair worn with a centre parting. He was wearing a long sleeve black top, grey bottoms and black socks. He was not wearing shoes.

"If you see him, don’t approach him but dial 999 immediately quoting serial 399 of 10/12."