It's double disruption today on some parts of the Southern Railway network Credit: PA

Some people may find it difficult to board a train or bus this weekend along the south coast.

Engineering work is taking place on Saturday and Sunday between Littlehampton and Brighton which means no trains can run.

With weekend maintenance work it's usually the rail replacement bus service stepping in but a 'significant shortage' of buses nationally means that's not so straightforward this time round.

Southern and Thameslink warn that bus services will not only be starting later but finishing earlier, and some stations will have no cover at all.

Between Littlehampton and Worthing no buses will operate on both, affecting Angmering, Goring-by-Sea, Durrington-on-Sea and West Worthing stations.

Buses are being put in place though between Brighton and Worthing however these are expected to be very busy.

The rail companies say train tickets can be used instead, for no extra cost, on Stagecoach 700 buses between Brighton and Littlehampton, Compass Travel buses between Worthing and Goring-by-Sea and Brighton and Hove bus routes 1, 2, 6, 7, 46 and 49.

Oh, and because it's rather chilly out there, Southern and Thameslink are telling passengers to wrap up just incase they find themselves with a long wait.