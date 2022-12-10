Priestfield Stadium Credit: ITV Meridian

Banning orders have been issued to 22 football fans following a pitch invasion during a game in the EFL Championship cup.

Totally 81 years, the orders will prevent the group from watching matches for a set period of time.

It follows large disorder at Priestfield Stadium in April 2022 following Gillingham FC's home match against Rotherham United.

The aggressive behaviour from supporters of both sides saw fights and objects thrown as fans stormed the pitch.

There was disorder from both teams Credit: ITV Meridian

Superintendent Ray Quiller of Kent Police said,

"There is absolutely no place in football or anywhere else in society for the type of violence and behaviour that occurred following this particular match.

"In the presence of genuine football supporters, including children, the actions of these individuals were totally unacceptable.

"Football Banning Orders were introduced in the late 1980s to help improve safety at matches, and they remain an important power at our disposal despite there being far fewer incidents today than there were back then.

"I am pleased to see them given in the circumstances of this case and we will continue to seek these against offenders who act in this manner at football matches.

"We are proud of the strong relationships we have with the football clubs across Kent and I hope these results demonstrate how seriously we take it when the actions of a mindless few put other people’s safety and wellbeing at risk."

The 22 people who received football banning orders:

• Kingsley Dume, 25, Sheerness, was jailed for eight weeks and issued with a seven-year Football Banning Order.

• Bobby Coulham, 25, Dargate, received 150 hours of community service and a five-year Football Banning Order.

• Keegan Mount, 23, Faversham, received 120 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Charlie Allen, 25, Gillingham, received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Jack Simmonds, 25, Maidstone, received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Ben Quinan, 23, Sheerness, received 120 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• William Tuffin, 20, Gillingham, received a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Jody Barnes, 21, Faversham, received 120 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Callum Evans, 21, Minster-on-Sea, received 120 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Harrison Wilkins, 20, Ditton, will be sentenced in January but has also been issued with a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Kai McNeil, 18, Chatham, received a conditional discharge along with a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Jake Walton, 23, Rotherham received a four-month sentence suspended for 24 months, 250 hours of community service and a 10-year Football Banning Order.

• Andrew Duke, 53, Rotherham received an eight-week sentence suspended for 12 months, 200 hours of community service and a four-year Football Banning Order.

• Jarrod Allsop, 22, Doncaster received 130 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Jack Cranswick, 23, Rotherham received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Alex Fields, 21, Rotherham received 150 of hours community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Colby Smith, 26, Rotherham was issued with a fine and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Lee Smith, 53, Rotherham received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Liam Baldwin, 35, Rotherham received 230 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Callum Davies, 23, Rotherham received a 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

• Lee Horton, 46, Rotherham received 150 hours of community service and a four-year Football Banning Order.

• Lee Young, 42, York received 150 hours of community service and a three-year Football Banning Order.

Two other people pleaded not guilty and were committed for trial, and one case was adjourned.

