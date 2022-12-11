Fans across the South and South East have reacted with disappointment after England's exit from the World Cup.

France's 2-1 victory in the quarter finals iat Al Bayt Stadium n Qatar came after striker Harry Kane missed a penalty in the second half.

It means France will now go on to play Morocco in the semis as England leave the tournament.

We joined fans in Overton and Maidstone as they watched the match.

Video: Watch reports from Juliette Fletcher and Tony Green

Play Brightcove video