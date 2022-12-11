Police are asking the public to help find a vulnerable woman who's gone missing from Poole.Jacqueline Keller, 39, was last seen at 10.45am on Saturday 10 December 2022 in Haven Road.She is described as five feet one inch tall and of average build with short red hair and a tattoo on her right cheek.

When she was last seen, she is wearing a blue jumper, grey jogging bottoms, grey trainers and a black coat.Inspector Phil Taunt, of Dorset Police, said: “It appears that Jacqueline has travelled to London by train.“Officers have made a number of enquiries, but have so far been unable to find her.“We are concerned for Jacqueline’s welfare and need to find her urgently and I am hoping that someone might have information about where she might be.”Anyone with information or knowledge about Jacqueline's whereabouts should contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220199293.

