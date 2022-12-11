Pedestrian dies following collision in Southampton

A woman has died following a collision involving a BMW car in Southampton.

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident in West End which happened at about 11pm on Saturday (10 September). A local woman in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers

A 28-year-old Southampton man was arrested, also at the scene and shortly after the collision, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit, driving while unfit through drink and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs. He remains in police custody.

Police say the grey BMW was travelling along West End High Street heading westbound when it collided with the woman on the pavement at the junction with Lower New Road.

Police are appealing for dash cam footage that drivers may have Credit: ITV Meridian

The BMW then collided with a parked black Ford Fiesta, which then struck a nearby building.

Cordons were put in place while officers carried out an investigation.

They are asking anyone who saw a grey BMW on West End High Street at the time to get in touch. Police are also seeking any dash cam, mobile phone or ring doorbell footage of the BMW - or of the collision and the moments leading up to it.

Inspector Andy Tester from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Firstly, our thoughts are with the woman who has died and her family at this difficult time. The investigation is still in its early stages and any information you can give us, no matter how small it seems, could make all the difference – so please get in touch.”

People can call 101 or report via the police website, quoting 44220499721.