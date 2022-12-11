Play Brightcove video

A walrus has been seen swimming and resting at a Hampshire beach.

The large creature, thought to be nicknamed Thor, was filmed by passers-by at Calshot in the early hours.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue and officers from the coastguard are said to be monitoring and checking on Thor.

Walruses normally live in and around the Arctic circle and scientists say it is rare that they come this far South although there have been several instances over the past few years.

According to the Natural History Museum it's unlikely a population could be established here even if the impression may be given that climate change is pushing the mammals further south.

Museum researcher Dr Travis Park is quoted on the museum's website as saying:

''They can do without ice but it gives them an easier time when it is around. It's not impossible a population could establish, and if all the sea ice melts then who knows what could happen?'

Advice for people who see Thor or any other walrus is to keep their distance and leave them alone and give them space and time to rest.