Flowers have been laid at the scene of a fatal collision in a high street in Hampshire.

Police are continuing to question a man after a woman was knocked over and killed in West End in Southampton.

A BMW was travelling along West End High Street, when it collided with her on the pavement at the junction with Lower New Road at 10:47pm on Saturday night (10 December).

A police cordon is in place in West End high street in Southampton. Credit: ITV Meridian

Bricks can be seen strewn across the pavement in the high street, where the incident took place.

The woman, in her 50s, has been named locally as pub landlady Teresa Grimes.

Her family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A 28-year-old Southampton man was arrested at the scene shortly after the collision on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, driving a motor vehicle with alcohol above the limit, driving while unfit through drink and driving a vehicle while unfit through drugs.

He remains in police custody at this time.

In a post on Facebook, the pub, West End Brewery, said it will be closed until further notice.

People paid tribute to Teresa and said they were "shocked" and "devastated" by the news.

On social media, messages included: " RIP Teresa loved by everyone so sad xxxxx", "Such heartbreaking and horrific news to happen to such a lovely woman" and "Such terrible news. Sending all my love to all the family."

WATCH: Locals say they're "devastated" over death of Teresa Grimes.