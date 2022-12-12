Funeral of 12-year-old Crawley boy Tyler Wills who died after being hit by a car to take place today
The funeral for a 12 year-old boy who was hit by a car in Crawley will take place today.
It's believed Tyler Wills was crossing Crawley Avenue, a busy road, when the collision happened (25 November) as the nearby pedestrian subway was flooded.
Tyler Wills was a year seven pupil at Ifield Community College (ICC) in Crawley.
Police and paramedics were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian. The boy was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.
His family say they want it to be the biggest and best send off for their beautiful boy.
In a tribute they've previously said: “Our beautiful boy Tyler – he was the most caring, loving, kind boy. He has made his family so proud; he will be loved and missed forever.
"Our beautiful boy, I hope you’re up high kicking that ball. We love you more than words will ever say. Mummy loves you.”
Enquiries are ongoing to find out what happened.