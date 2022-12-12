The funeral for a 12 year-old boy who was hit by a car in Crawley will take place today.

It's believed Tyler Wills was crossing Crawley Avenue, a busy road, when the collision happened (25 November) as the nearby pedestrian subway was flooded.

Tyler Wills was a year seven pupil at Ifield Community College (ICC) in Crawley.

Police and paramedics were called to a collision between a car and a pedestrian. The boy was taken to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead.

Teddies and flowers were left at the scene of the collision. Credit: ITV News Meridian

His family say they want it to be the biggest and best send off for their beautiful boy.

In a tribute they've previously said: “Our beautiful boy Tyler – he was the most caring, loving, kind boy. He has made his family so proud; he will be loved and missed forever.

"Our beautiful boy, I hope you’re up high kicking that ball. We love you more than words will ever say. Mummy loves you.”

Enquiries are ongoing to find out what happened.