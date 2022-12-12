Play Brightcove video

This was Blue Bell Hill in Kent yesterday (Credit: Michael Smith).

People in the South are experiencing travel disruption on Monday morning (12 December) due to heavy snow falling on Sunday evening (11 December), with up to 10cm of snow forecast.

Road users in the South East are being asked by National Highways not to travel unless it's essential.

Kent has been particularly hard hit, with snow severely impacting the M2, the M20 around junctions 8 and 9, the A21 and the A249, with drivers struggling to get through, the organisation said.

Treacherous driving conditions have been reported on the A23 southbound heading to Brighton, and A27 eastbound towards Lewes.

Snow blanketing the ground in Crowborough, East Sussex.

As a result of the severe disruption, Southeastern are also advising passengers not to travel this morning (12 December).

South Western Railway is warning of delays and cancellations, particularly at London Waterloo, the message is to check before leaving home.

Gritters have been out onto the roads to make them safer for motorists. Airports are also being affected, with several flights cancelled at Gatwick and Heathrow.

Some schools in Kent and Sussex have taken the decision to close today (12 December).

The weather has also affected the reintroduction of Operation Brock on the M20. The contraflow system was due to be in place from today in Kent but it's been postponed.