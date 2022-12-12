Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Water pouring out of the burst pipe on the A21.

A village in East Sussex has been left without power, amidst the freezing conditions in the South East.

Matters were made worse for residents in Hurst Green, after a burst water pipe on the A21 left them cut off from their supply.

It's thought around 2,000 customers in Flimwell and surrounding area experienced low pressure or no water on Monday due to the burst.

Steve Andrews, Head of Central Operations, South East Water said: “This pipe carries a large volume of water from the water treatment works to a network of smaller pipes which then deliver this water to homes and businesses.

“Our repair team is on site and is working as quickly and safely as possible in challenging conditions to repair the main.

“There may be slight travel delays due traffic lights at the scene of the repair on the A21.

“We are hopeful that supplies will begin to be restored early this evening. I would like to say how sorry I am that customers have been without water.”

Customers are being warned that when their water returns, it might be cloudy or discoloured.

The advise from South East Water is to slowly run the cold kitchen tap until the water runs clear.