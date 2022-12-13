AFC Bournemouth has been taken over by an American billionaire.

The club today confirmed current owner Maxim Demin has sold his entire stake to Black Knight Football Club.

The consortium is led by Bill Foley who founded the Las Vegas Golden Knights ice-hockey team. He has taken the role of chairman and will be at the club's next home game.

In a statement Foley said: "I have tremendous respect for the passion and support the Bournemouth community shows for this club and believe that connection to the community is the foundation for success of any sports team.

“We will move forward with an ‘always advance, never retreat’ approach that has defined all of my endeavours. I am committed to work with the best football and business minds available to enhance player development, facilities, and the fan experience to put AFC Bournemouth in the best possible position to succeed.”