A woman from Southampton who suffered years of abuse at the hands of her former partner, has called on others to stand up to bullying after he was jailed for his systemic campaign of controlling behaviour.

Brydie Fletcher said she found herself under the spell of Lloyd Rooke who even tried to make her doubt that he was beating and threatening her.

She finally found the courage to report him to police and said she is now finally able to start living her life again.

Lloyd Rooke, 33, was jailed for 2.5 years and given a seven year restraining order for engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour and stalking not involving violence at Southampton Crown Court on Friday (9 December).

Lloyd Rooke Credit: Hampshire Police

Rooke's controlling behaviour against Brydie began in August 2020.

She said the situation very slowly began to change, from a loving but albeit "intense" relationship to one of physical abuse, which left her "a shell of a person".

Brydie said despite warnings from family and friends, who said that she'd changed since the relationship started, she was "head over heels" in love at first.

During their relationship, Rooke kicked her, stamped on her, threw a phone at her, whipped her with a metal coat hanger, dunked her head in bath water and threatened to kill her.

WATCH: Brydie took videos of the abuse she suffered

Play Brightcove video

She said: "It would just slowly progress, getting worse and worse and worse. Then it was actual physical abuse and I thought he was going to kill me multiple times. It gets a lot easier, it's just lies all that they tell you and you can do it on your own.

"He really made me believe that I was the problem and that I was going mental...that's when I started taking photos and texting myself.

"I feel ashamed of myself and I can't believe I let myself get into that state. I can't believe I let someone, who I thought loved me, do that to me. I'm very grateful that I'm out of it and that I plucked up the strength to leave.

"I feel free again. I feel like I can now enjoy my life without having to watch over my back, thinking he's going to be there.

"It's still very scary but you can't live your life like that and you've got to be positive."

If you need support, the following services are available:

Women's Aid Support InformationNational Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0808 2000 247 – www.nationaldahelpline.org.uk/ (run by Refuge)The Men’s Advice Line, for male domestic abuse survivors – 0808 801 0327 (run by Respect)The Mix, free information and support for under 25s in the UK – 0808 808 4994National LGBT+ Domestic Abuse Helpline – 0800 999 5428 (run by Galop)Samaritans (24/7 service) – 116 123