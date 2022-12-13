Motorists are being warned of delays on the M25 anticlockwise this evening due to a road traffic collision.

CCTV images appear to show the road has been closed near to Junction 9 for Leatherhead, whilst authorities deal with the crash.

However, Traffic England reports only one lane is closed.

It says disruption is expected until 18:30pm.

Delays of around 20 minutes are being reported between Junction 8 and 9.

Traffic is building on approach.

This is a developing story. More to follow.