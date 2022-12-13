M25 Traffic: Lanes closed on anticlockwise carriageway near to J9 Leatherhead due to crash
Motorists are being warned of delays on the M25 anticlockwise this evening due to a road traffic collision.
CCTV images appear to show the road has been closed near to Junction 9 for Leatherhead, whilst authorities deal with the crash.
However, Traffic England reports only one lane is closed.
It says disruption is expected until 18:30pm.
Delays of around 20 minutes are being reported between Junction 8 and 9.
This is a developing story. More to follow.