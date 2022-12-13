Little Donkeys get a new home in time for Christmas

Two new donkeys have arrived at Carisbrooke Castle on the Isle of Wight just in time for Christmas.

The two new residents join Jack, Jill, Jigsaw, and Juno to complete the team of six donkeys who would have historically worked the water wheel at the castle.

Local school children were challenged to come up with a longlist of names, before the final choice was put to a public vote and they've been given the festive names of Jester and Jingles.

Just like the four donkeys already at the castle the new arrivals’ names needed to start witha ‘J’.

This tradition is inspired by Charles I, who was imprisoned at Carisbrooke during the Civil War and signed his letters with a ‘J’ to conceal his identity when planning his escapes.

Jester and Jingles join a long line of donkeys going back around 150 years whose names have begun with the moniker.

The donkeys were named by local schoolchilden Credit: Carisbrooke Castle

Jester and Jingles travelled to the Isle of Wight in the autumn and have spent the last few weeks settling into their new home and getting to know their new neighbours. Jester is 4 years old, and Jingles is 2, both previously lived on a farm in Wales.

Carisbrooke Castle’s Stables Manager Hannah Brewer has been caring for the donkeys and says, “Already their personalities are starting to come through – Jingles is fun loving and loves strokes and scratches, whilst Jester is a little shyer but really sweet and strong. Both love to be together and can often be found nuzzling each other in the stables."

Years ago the Castle's resident donkeys would have drawn up water in the well house. Nowadays they provide demonstrations of the well house for visitors and spend the rest of their time relaxing in warm stables, being groomed.

It will be some time before Jingles and Jester will walk the wheel as they need to be five years old to undertake the work, but they will take the first steps towards training in the new year.

