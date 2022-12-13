Police are appealing for information to help find a missing teenager in Southampton.

Sana, 15, was last seen on the afternoon of December 11, leaving his home in the city.

He has since been reported missing and officers have been trying to find him.

Sana is described as black, around 5ft 8 inches tall, of slim build and with black medium length afro hair.

He was last seen wearing a black coat, black trousers and black Nike Air Forces.

Police believe he is still in the Southampton Area.