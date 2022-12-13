A retired Army major who rowed across the Solent in a home-made tin boat for charity is set to take to the water for his final row this year.

81 year-old Michael Stanley, known as "Major Mick", will set off in Tintanic from 'The Hard' near the Customs House at Itchenor at 1230 and is due to arrive at Chichester Yacht club, in Birdham at around 2 pm.

As usual he will be dressed in his Union Jack suit but he'll also be towing a Father Christmas on board the tender 'Mini Tintanic'.

Major Mick made the Tintanic out of two sheets of corrugated iron in March 2020, the year he started rowing.

'Major Mick', raises his cap as he sets off in his boat Tintanic II to row across the Solent from Hurst Castle towards the Isle of Wight Credit: PA

This year Major Mick has rowed over 120 miles - his target was 100.

He has raised £12,000, surpassing his target of £5,000 for the local charity "Children n the Edge" who support Ukrainian children coming out of Ukraine.

During the year Major Mick got to meet The Prince of Wales, now King Charles at the "Big Jubilee Lunch".

‘Major Mick’ sails across the Solent in 'Tintanic II' to raise funds for Ukraine charity

'It won't leak as much': Major Mick returns with new and improved Tintanic II

'Thor' the Walrus spotted on Hampshire beach amidst freezing weather