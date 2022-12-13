Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Mel Bloor went along to meet the volunteers behind the appeal

Every patient at the Royal Berkshire Hospital on Christmas Day this year will receive a present, thanks to the hard work of volunteers.

The hospital's voluntary services team have been busy wrapping hundreds of presents in preparation for the festivities.

The gifts have been donated by local residents as part of the annual Christmas Gift Tree Appeal.

The hospital hopes to receive 900 presents in total and is well on the way to hitting its target, despite fears the cost of living crisis would impact donations.

There are a number of drop off points across the town and at the hospital itself.Sukhi Sidhu, the Trust's Voluntary Services Manager, said: "The last few years have been very difficult and challenging and we continue to live in challenging times but I am absolutely humbled to be part of a community that shows so many acts of kindness and generosity. "Together we are making a stronger community that is capable of achieving great things and together we can make a positive difference to those that need it.

"The ‘Gift Tree’ is another lovely opportunity for people to support their local hospital and to bring joy to patients and wards on Christmas Day.

"A gift kindly donated by someone in your local community can make all the difference to a patient who’s in hospital."We aim to collect over 900 gifts to ensure every patient receives a present and we hope our amazing local residents and businesses will help support us again as they have done so before."For older patients, ideas for presents include toiletries, puzzle books, jigsaws, books, chocolates or biscuits, scarves, hats and gloves."Toys, books or colouring books are great gifts for our younger patients."

Wednesday, December 14, marks the final day people can donate.