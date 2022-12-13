Three vehicles in Hampshire have been seized in a crackdown on unauthorised car meets.

Police in Basingstoke took them as part of their efforts to tackle anti-social behaviour. None of the three vehicles had insurance.

Officers want the public to report any concerns about future gatherings. Anyone affected can also fill in personal impact statements online.

During an operation on Sunday 11 December, officers checked more than 20 vehicles through police systems across the town.

As part of the operation, officers engaged with around 30 motorists who had gathered at the Leisure Park on Euskirchen Way. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary

Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, District Commander for Basingstoke, said: “I’m pleased with the results of last night’s operation and glad that our presence is having a positive impact following reports of anti-social behaviour linked to unauthorised car meets in the town.

“Since the force operation relating to unauthorised car meets, known as Op Chromium, was set up earlier this year, officers have been proactively monitoring information and intelligence to help us build a picture of what is happening.

“We know the significant impact these kind of incidents are having on our community and I would like to reassure local residents that we take any report of anti-social use of vehicles extremely seriously.

“I hope the results of last night’s operation will highlight how seriously we are taking this and that it acts as a reminder that anti-social behaviour and anti-social use of vehicles will not be tolerated in Basingstoke.”

Three vehicles in Hampshire have been seized in a crackdown on unauthorised car meets. Credit: Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary

Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones said: “These results are a great example of the police, councils and the public working together to crack down on the anti-social and illegal use of vehicles.

“I had a partnership meeting last week with local councillors, the local MP and the police in order to make sure we were able to effectively disrupt these planned unauthorised car meets.

“These meets cause communities serious concerns, and can be anti-social and very dangerous. A number of vehicles were being driven illegally and I am pleased to see police take serious action this weekend, cracking down on those breaking the law, and warning others about the consequences.

“Thanks to Councillor Simon Bound for raising this issue, Chief Inspector Scott Johnson for making sure his officers took action, and moreover thank you to the community for reporting the issues and sharing information.”