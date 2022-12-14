A diamond brooch given to a maid-of-honour who served Queen Victoria, has fetched a four-figure sum at an auction in Oxfordshire.

The brooch, which featured an image of the Queen as a young woman, sold for £1100 when it went under the hammer in Banbury.

It was part of a private jewellery collection but its current owner has decided to sell the slice of Victorian history due to ill health.

They attended the auction in order to see their treasured possession being given a new home.

A European cut diamond dress ring sold for £2400 Credit: Hansons Auctioneers

However, the historic brooch was not even the most expensive diamond jewellery to be sold that day, with a cut diamond dress ring being snapped up for £2400.

There were plenty of other items in the sale which surpassed expectations. The highlight was a 19th century vase with a decorated pot and a small tea bowl which sold for £900, despite an estimate of only £60-£80.

An inscribed silver tray and a small bottle vase both sold for double their estimates, with the gavel coming down at £1600 and £600 respectively.