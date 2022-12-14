Family of boy, 5, sought medical help three times before Strep A death

The family of a boy from Waterlooville who died from Strep A, have said they sought medical help three times before he was admitted to hospital.

Jax Albert Jeffreys, who went to Morelands Primary School, died on the December 1.

His parents said when the five-year-old initially became unwell, they were told he had influenza A.

His parents said they "followed the recommended course of action" and gave him medication, but then his condition worsened.

His mother, Charlene said: "On the fourth day Jax's condition deteriorated so much that we rushed him to hospital and by 10 o'clock on the Thursday evening (December 1) he had passed away."

According to UK Health Security Agency figures, 15 children have died in the UK since September from the bacterial infection.

Government figures suggest Group A Strep infections are four times higher than normal among children aged between one and four.

Jax has three sisters, aged from eight to 12, and his dad Danny has been granted leave from his role in the Army.

The family has paid tribute to Jax, calling him their "cheeky little chappy".

"He was just always mischievous. He had lots of friends – lots. And he was a mummy’s boy – he was spoiled. That’s who he was.

"We would dearly like to express our deepest thanks to all the hospital staff who did their utmost to save Jax.

"We sincerely ask that people respect our privacy at this time as we try to come to terms with our loss."

Elsewhere in the south east, a pupil at Hove Park School in Sussex also died from Strep A on Friday 9 December. The child has not yet been named.

What is Strep A?

Strep A is a bacterium which can colonise the throat, skin and anogenital tract.

It causes a diverse range of skin, soft tissue and respiratory tract infections.

Those carrying the bacteria may have no symptoms or develop an infection.

It survives long enough in the throat or skin to allow it to be spread by skin-to-skin contact, coughing and sneezing.

Even in cases where a person has no symptoms, carriers of the disease can still pass on Strep A as easily as those who are feeling ill from it can.

What are the main symptoms of Step A?

Strep A is a highly contagious bacterial infection that can be extremely serious, but is treatable.

It can cause a lot of different illness, but tends to begin with a few typical symptoms.

These symptoms include:

A rash

Sore throat

Flushed cheeks

A swollen tongue

Severe muscle aches

High fever

Localised muscle tenderness

Redness at the site of a wound.

It is spread through coughs and sneezes with cases most common during the winter period.