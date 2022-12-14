For those who have pets, you'll know the struggles of trying to keep them away from the Christmas tree at this time of year.

And though it's a lovely time of year to share with your animals, it can cause some disruption to your decoration plans.

So how can you pet-proof your newly decorated tree?

According to PeTA, it's best to stick with a smaller tree for starters. That way if your pets attack it and it falls over, they are less likely to get hurt and there is more chance the tree won't get damaged.

They say it's also a good idea to let your pet get used to the tree for a while before adding decorations. This allows them time to 'get bored' of playing with the tree, and limits the number of decorations which may get chewed on.

Cats also love climbing trees, so ensuring your Christmas tree has a solid base will help stop them from being able to knock the tree completely over. It's a good idea to keep your tree away from 'launching zones' so your cat won't have the opportunity to jump on the tree.

Tinsel should be avoided and lights kept to the middle of the Christmas tree. Credit: PA/Wires

Our feline friends are also prone to chewing wires, so keep Christmas tree lights away from edges, and keep them positioned in the middle of the tree.

Tinsel should be kept away too, as cats in particular love tinsel and foil lametta, but they can be dangerous if longer strands are eaten, as they can become entangled in your pet's stomach, so these are best avoided. According to the RSPCA, Christmas can also be a dangerous and stressful time for animals with some foods being poisonous to our furry friends.

But it's not just food that you need to worry about - you're better off sticking with an artificial Christmas tree instead of a real one, as pine needles can be dangerous to cats.

Some festive plants and flowers can also be toxic to pets, including poinsettias, holly, ivy, mistletoe and lilies, so best to avoid these altogether if you have a pet.

Festive plants such as mistletoe can also be toxic to pets. Credit: PA/Wires

So what Christmas food can you give your pets over the festive period?

The RSPCA say skinless and boneless white meat such as turkey is okay for dogs and cats, but make sure it's not covered in fat, salt or gravy, as they can be harmful if consumed in large quantities.

Pet owners are also urged to create their own treats for their cats and dogs, so they don't put on any extra Christmas weight.