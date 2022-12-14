Music festival in honour of Caroline Flack to go ahead for second year

A music festival in honour of TV presenter Caroline Flack will go ahead in Berkshire for its second year in 2023.

Organised by Caroline's friends and family - Flackstock is an intimate day festival packed with comedy, dance and music. It's aim - to celebrate Caroline's life and raise awareness of mental health issues.

Caroline was known best for presenting the X factor and Xtra factor and Love Island. She took over hosting the reality dating show in 2015.

Caroline was found dead at her home in February 2020 after taking her own life aged 40.

Flackstock 2022 raised thousands of pounds for charity Credit: DWGH Photos

In its inaugural year in 2022 Flackstock featured performances by the likes of Ronan Keating, Tom Grennan, Olly Murs, Natalie Imbruglia and Fleur East.

The event was attended by thousands and raised a £325,000 split equally between Choose Love, Mind, Samaritans and Charlie Waller Trust – four charities that had a special place in Caroline’s heart.

2023’s event will also raise money for these outlets and the line-up will be announced over the next few months.

Flackstock will again take place in the grounds of Englefield House in Pangbourne. It's organised by a committee including Caroline’s mother Christine and sister Jody, her friends Natalie Pinkham, Dawn O’Porter, Anna Blue, Sarah Tyekiff, and Leigh and Jill Francis.

The committee said, "Flackstock was an incredible way to remember our friend Caroline, but it became so much more than that - a place full of joy where people felt comfortable talking about mental health.

There has been an overwhelming desire for us to return, so we are back with the intention of building Flackstock into a legacy festival to raise money and awareness for a range of brilliant charities. We want everyone to come and join us in 2023 for this magical event.”

Tickets will be available on Thursday 15th December at 10am.

