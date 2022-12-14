A bus company in Southampton is adding additional services after another company decided to pull its services from the city.

First Bus, the owner of City Reds, announced last month it would stop running buses by February.

Bluestar has revealed it will now be adding new routes to help customers affected.

Andrew Wickham, Morebus managing director said: "We understand people’s concerns that our fellow operator’s decision to leave Southampton could leave them stranded in some parts of the city where we are not already operating services - but I’m pleased to say this will not be the case.

"Today, we are issuing details of our new routes, giving people the reassurance they need that their journeys will still be covered.

"From Sunday 19 February, we will be running five brand new routes, linking Lordshill, Townhill Park, Harefield, Hedge End, Thornhill and Hamble with the city centre.

"These will run in addition to all our existing services - many of which already serve the areas soon to be vacated by First Bus.

"We will be issuing detailed timetables shortly, giving people plenty of notice to plan their journeys."

Map of Bluestar routes in Southampton from February 2023 Credit: Bluestar

The company also said it will aim to recruit more than 100 new drivers, targeting First Bus staff who are concerned about their positions.

Bluestar said it will be increasing its pay rate from January and, for a limited time, a £2,000 welcome bonus for experienced drivers who have a PCV licence and who agree to join in February before New Year's Day.

It's also confirmed full training will be provided for bus drivers who don't currently hold a license.

The following Bluestar services will be running from Sunday 19 February: