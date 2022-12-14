Play Brightcove video

WATCH: ITV News Meridian's Wesley Smith talks to paediatric nurse Craig Walsh about his reasons for striking

A paediatric nurse has told ITV Meridian he and his colleagues are going on strike because they have no other choice.

Craig Walsh from Oxford said: "We always want to care, and that's why going on strike is so difficult. None of us want to do this."

The 38-year-old will be striking along with colleagues from the Royal College of Nursing at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Headington tomorrow (Thursday 15 December).

Members at Reading's Royal Berkshire Hospital will also be walking out as part of the union's first strike in its 106-year-history.

Craig says striking is not a decision he's taken lightly Credit: ITV News Meridian

But Craig said he hasn't decided to join the picket line lightly.

He said: "I never thought it would come to the point of strike, but a crisis should look like a crisis so therefore we have to show willing.

"It's a horrible decision to make."

The decision to walk out over pay and conditions comes after 300,000 RCN members were balloted last month.

The RCN are asking for a 19% pay rise to help members cope with rising inflation and the spiralling cost of living.

Conservative MP Damian Green said: "Of course we have sympathy for them (the nurses). Having said that, the pay ask of 19% is clearly way over the top."

A further strike is scheduled for 20 December.