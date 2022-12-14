Rescue operation underway in English Channel as migrant boat gets into trouble

A major operation is underway in the English Channel after reports a small boat carrying migrants have got into difficulty.

The coastguard and the air ambulance are assisting with the rescue.

It’s reported the boat got into trouble off Dungeness this morning.

Paramedics and ambulances have been seen waiting at Dover docks.

HM Coastguard says "It is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident involving a small boat off Kent, working with the Navy, Border Force, Kent Police and other partners. "

Teams from the Dover, Dungeness, Hastings and Ramsgate RNLI are helping with the search for those on board alongside Deal, Dungeness and Folkestone coastguard rescue teams. Coastguard helicopters from Lydd and Lee on Solent and one from the French Navy are also involved.

A UK Government spokesperson said, “We are aware of an incident in UK waters and all relevant agencies are supporting a coordinated response. Further details will be provided in due course.”